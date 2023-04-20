At their next meeting the Select Board is planning on voting to implement a new town tree policy, which will include the creation of a committee for the ardent arborists in Andover.
Deputy Town Manager Mike Lindstrom gave an overview of the new policy during the board’s meeting on April 12.
The committee would be given the job of looking at a tree bylaw, evaluating best practices when it comes to tree planting in public spaces and using the Tree Inventory and Management Plan to guide tree policy.
Lindstrom said much of the new policy is about increasing communication with residents during tree removal and for replanting options. The policy also adds a tree replacement schedule of no longer than two years.
Members of the Tree Committee would be selected by the Town Manager and approved by the Select Board.
Lindstrom said the policy has its roots in volunteer work done in 2015 and that the project gained momentum in 2021, when the town received a grant to conduct a tree inventory.
He said they were able to inventory about 16,000 sites. Lindstrom said the inventory allows the town to identify locations where trees could be planted and estimate future funding needs.
He also talked about the benefits of trees in an urban environment which include decreasing heating/cooling costs, decreased pollution, increased property values and, when done correctly, a calming impact on traffic.
Lindstrom said the policy has been endorsed by groups including Walk/Bike Andover, the Open Space Task Force and the DPW.
The policy is slated to be reviewed again by the Select Board during their April 24 meeting.