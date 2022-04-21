Brush fire off Holmes Road extinguished
Andover firefighters battled a brush fire April 13 night a few hundred yards from Holmes Road and adjacent to the highway.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said the fire was under control by midnight and by the next day was completely extinguished. Mansfield said the fire encompassed 13 acres and was at the ground level.
“It didn’t get into the trees,” said Mansfield.
However, Mansfield said putting out the fire had been difficult.
Mansfield said access to the fire had been limited due to a lack of roads or trails to the fire and a difficulty getting water to the location.
Additionally, Mansfield said they had been fighting the fire in the “pitch black.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
ALKU opens eighth annual scholarship
ALKU has opened its eighth annual scholarship. There are two $30k scholarships available for a “rising high school senior in Massachusetts who has been positively impacted by a life changing mentoring relationship.”
In a press release ALKU wrote recipients will have demonstrated community involvement, hard work, leadership experience and financial need.
Along with the financial assistance recipients will gain access to the ALKU community and an additional support system that will include mentorship through college and beyond.
ALKU is a specialized consulting services firm.
Applications are open till Friday, July 24 2022 at 5 p.m. Apply at https://tinyurl.com/56z989fv.
Andover holds New England Spring Classic Car Show
Andover’s inaugural New England Spring Classic Car Show will be on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Andover. Classic cars from 1989 and earlier will line the streets of downtown.
The event is hosted by Andover Center for History and Culture in partnership with Andover’s 375th Committee.
The show will include a presentation of vintage Corvettes displayed at the History Center at 97 Main St.
Select Board seeking applicants for seat on Trustees of Punchard Free School
The Town of Andover Select Board is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Trustees of the Punchard Free School. The position is interim and will last until March 26, 2024, when a permanent successor is elected. Trustees distribute scholarship funds held in the Punchard Free School Trust. They manage two funds — one for special projects and the other for eight scholarships for graduating seniors.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to manager@andoverma.gov by Friday, April 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
Exploring antisemitism, a four part series
Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley three of the four part series “Exploring Antisemitism,” on May 12 via Zoom.
To make a reservation for the talk call. (978)-474-0540. Session four is set for June 9.
The Council on Aging seeks new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m, in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
For more information visit https://andoverma.gov.