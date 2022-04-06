Chandler Road recreation area kick-off meeting planned
The town of Andover will host a meeting to share information on a piece of land located on 138 Chandler Rd, on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Hall library, 2 N. Main St. The meeting will include an overview of the property, information on its history and a site analysis of current conditions. Attendants will also have a chance to share their own ideas for the future use of the site.
There will be a virtual version of the meeting on Wednesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. that will follow the same agenda. To join the virtual meeting, use the following link:https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77430477078?pwd=PabxFYIgxv_7aeoBmHadAtf3P7hLv.1
Meeting ID:774 3047 7078
Password: 2iy7yr
Exploring antisemitism, a four part series
Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will present part two of the four part series “Exploring Antisemitism,” on Thursday, April 7 at 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. The program will explore the role of the church and Christian writings in the creation and perpetuation of antisemitism, talk about the causes of antisemitism today on college campuses and what actions can we, individually and as a community take to fight antisemitism in our respective communities and beyond.
The event will feature Joseph Kelly, a professor of religious and theological studies at Merrimack College.
To make a reservation for the talk call. (978)-474-0540. Sessions three and four are set for May 12 and June 9.
Andover hosts first climate summit
The town of Andover will be hosting its first climate summit, starting on April 8 and 9 at the Old Town Hall, on 20 Main St. On April 8, business, municipal and youth leaders will discuss their vision for and progress on climate change in moderated panels. On April 9 there will be a workshop on how to better reduce carbon emissions and become more resilient to climate impacts, all while addressing social justice and equity.
April 8, the program will last 1-4 p.m. and will include keynote address, policy and legislative roundtable, a business/NGO forum, networking sessions and the youth leaders forum and art contest award.
On April 9, there will be the student STEAM exhibit from 10-12 p.m. Then from 1-4 p.m there will be a workshop program that will include the state of the climate in Andover overview, concurrent breakouts on carbon mitigation prioritization, climate resilience prioritization and social justice.
Preregistration to the event is required for all attendees and is available here. Registration will close 48 hours prior to the event or when the maximum capacity for the event (100 people) is reached.
The Council on Aging is looking for new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m, in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
To be considered, fill out this talent bank form.
Andover Village Improvement Society holds its annual meeting
The Andover Village Improvement Society(AVIS) will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. via zoom. The meeting will include a talk on the indigenous history of Andover given by special guest speaker, Dr. Ryan Wheeler, from the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology at Phillips Academy.
According to its website AVIS is one of the oldest land conservation organizations in the country.
Pre-registration on zoom for the event is required.
There will also be an in person component to the event at the Oak and Iron Brewing Company on 18 Red Spring Rd., Andover. Participants at the in-person event are also asked to register so AVIS has a count of in-person attendees.
Mistral to perform its season finale concert, Flights of Fancy.
Mistral will conclude its 25th anniversary season with a show featuring woodwinds and strings Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. in West Parish Church. The program will also be performed Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brookline. The concert will be performed by nine musicians, including violinists and bassoonists.
For more information visit www.mistralmusic.org or email sales@mistralmusic.org or call 978-474-6222.
Andover resident takes part in Jimmy Fund Walk
Andover resident, Elliott Jacobowitz will be participating in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Elliot will be walking to honor Caroline Hamilton, a young student who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2007, while in the same music class as Elliot. This will be Elliot’s 16th year walking for team Chickaroo.
Sarah Hamilton, started Team Chickaroo in her daughter’s honor. The name Chickaroo comes from a nickname Caroline had.
The walk raises funds to support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In total the walk has raised more than 155 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Walkers can choose between a 5k walk(3.1 miles), 10k walk(6.2 miles), Half Marathon(13.3) walk or Marathon Walk(26.2 miles).
The 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk will take place on Sunday, October 2.
To register for a walk or support someone walking visit www.JimmyfundWalk.org or call (866)531-9255.
High School Building Committee seeks participants
The town is seeking people to serve on the High School Building Committee which will be tasked with helping decide if the town should renovate the existing high school or build a new one. Committee members will seek public comment and help plan the facilities.
Interested residents should submit a letter of interest explaining why they want to serve on the committee and outline their relevant experience. Letters of interest should be submitted to manager@andoverma.us by April 8 at 4:30 p.m.
Classical concert at Free Christian Church on April 9
At 7 p.m. on April 9 Brazilian pianist Fernando Castro and Korean- American pianist Yerim Krueger will present Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ (on piano) at Free Christian Church. It is free and open to the public.
For more information please email info@freechristian.org
Andover Center for History and Culture program
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, the Andover Center for History and Culture is hosting “Curious Andover,” where they will give fun facts, myth busters, and answers to questions you didn’t know you had.
This one-hour presentation will introduce you to Andover Center for History & Culture at the historic Amos Blanchard house, 97 Main Street in downtown Andover. Or participate via Zoom. To sign up visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/programs.
Crafts fair scheduled
The Robb Center’s Spring Craft Sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 and 8. There will be handmade crafts & small gifts available for purchase. Cash & Checks only. All proceeds support the morning crafting group in their efforts to make items for the Holiday Craft Fair.
Andover’s Presidential history presentation
At 3 p.m. on April 3, at Memorial Hall Library in the Memorial Hall Room on the 3rd floor Rich Padova, a member of the 375th Anniversary Committee and a History and Government Professor at Northern Essex Community College, will answer questions like: Did George Washington really sleep in Andover? Did Franklin Pierce actually have a “summer White House” on Central Street? Why did Teddy Roosevelt come to Andover after he left office?
As part of Andover’s 375th anniversary celebration, “Presidential Visits to Andover” will take a look at presidents and former presidents who have visited Andover. Presented by
The presentation will also formally open a display at Memorial Hall through the month of April featuring memorabilia from the Padova Collection related to the presidents who have visited Andover.
For more information, go to www.andover375.org.
Amos Blanchard House tour
The Upstairs Downstairs tour is a special tour through the 203-year old Amos Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
The tour includes, not just the period rooms, but also through the private “off-limits” areas. Hear about the history and architectural details of the house. Venture to third floor rooms where collection items are stored. Go behind the closed doors of work spaces, storage areas, and into the basement. And listen to stories of the Blanchard family and the other residents.
To sign up visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/programs.