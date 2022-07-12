Every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., ending on August 7 the town of Andover is hosting free concerts in the park at the corner of Bartlet St. and Chestnut St.
The remaining dates and bands are as follows:
July 20, Abraxis
August 3, The Stumps
August 10, Barz Band
August 17, Rico Barr
In case of bad weather, concerts will take place the following day.
Andover Summer Music Series
Also taking place this summer is the Andover Summer Music Series. Every Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at 20 Main St in Andover, local bands will be playing with the last date set for August 18.
The remaining dates and bands are as follows:
July 14, Steel Accent Steelband
July 21, Bob Baughman Trio
July 28, The Void Union
August 4, TBD
August 11, Free Spirit Music School Presents Dynamax
August 18, Tad and Valerie
For more information visit:
https://andoverma.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=6416
Andover Select Board going mobile
The next two Andover Select Board meetings will be taking place at different locations around town. The Select Board will be meeting on July 20 at the Ballardvale Fire Station, 161 Andover St., and then on August 1 at the Municipal services building, at 5 Campanelli Dr.
Andover is looking for volunteers to serve on a number of boards and committees including the Finance Committee and Zoning Board of Appeals.
The following groups have vacancies: Audit Committee, Andover Green Advisory Board, Design Review Board, Finance Committee, Revenue and Expenditure Task Force, Towle Fund, Zoning Board of Appeals.
To apply, fill out a talent bank form found here: www.andoverma.gov/volunteer.
Memorial Hall Library summer reading challenges
The Memorial Hill Library is running their summer reading challenges program again this year. This summer reading will be tracked via Beanstack, a free mobile app and website where you can track your reading time, write reviews, and earn rewards along the way.
This year the community goal is 500,000 minutes of reading from June 21 to August 21.
You can sign up for the program here: mhl.beanstack.org.
The Memorial Library will also be running many other programs this summer, with many in-person and centering around the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” them. These programs are for teens and kids, and draw inspiration from the great outdoors and summer camps.
For more information on summer programs visit: mhl.org/calendar
Andover receives $250K grant award
The town of Andover has received a $250K grant through the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber program. The program helps municipalities with the construction or completion of their fiber networks, according to a press release from the office of State Senator, Barry Finegold.
“I’m proud to see the town of Andover receiving $250k through the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber grant program for the expansion of the town’s fiber network to water distribution system pumping stations. This is a needed improvement that will provide additional stability to the town’s network while establishing a safer and more efficient cyber infrastructure,” said Finegold in a press release. “As the Chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, I’m thankful to the Baker-Polito Administration for funding these competitive grants that are so beneficial to our municipalities.”
In total $13 million was awarded to 86 communities and school districts across the state.
Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
Join the Andover Center for History & Culture from now through June 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a tour of 203-year-old Blanchard House. During the tour you’ll hear about the history and architecture of the house, and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.