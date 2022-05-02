Andover Choral Society presents “Emerge. Together.”
Join the Andover Choral Society on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m., at the Christ Church, 33 Central Street, Andover, for a concert entitled “Emerge. Together.”
The concert will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms” and the world premiere of “Becoming”, a new choral work by local composer Demetrius Spaneas commissioned by the Andover Choral Society.
To purchase tickets or view more information on the event visit https://andoverchoralsociety.org/emerge-together/
Andover In Bloom: A Tour of Andover Gardens
The Andover Garden Club is presenting Andover in Bloom, a garden tour that will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendants will tour 10 distinctly different Andover private gardens each with special feature that are reflective of their owners, according to the Andover Garden Club website.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the event.
To purchase a ticket visit:
https://www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour or call 978-500-0626.
Floral paintings through the centuries with Art Historian Martha Chiarchiaro
Art historian, Martha Chiarchiaro will explore the changes in artistic style from the Dutch floral artists of the 17th century at May 5 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
You can register for the meeting at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qvJNYlEzQWSEssJ-07RziA
Andover Mending: Healing and resilience
In partnership with the Andover Center for History & Culture and the Andover Cultural Council, the art collaborative Cazimi have created a public art installation expressing themes of healing and feminine resilience.
The installation considers how the spider embodies the creative, feminine energy, and reflects the long history of women’s contribution to resilience and longevity through mending, according to a press release by Cazimi.
Cazimi is made up of artists Emily O’Hara, Molly Foley, and Morgan von Prelle Pecelli.
There will also be a “performance activation” on Saturday, April 30, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “The subtle, strange performance will be its own call to re-examine life as it is, explore darkness and transmutation and re-engage nature and our humanity in new and perhaps more meaningful ways,” said Foley. The installation is located at the community windows, 68 Main Street, Andover and will be up until May 25.
Taking Action: Structural racism, inequities & climate change
Join Andover resident Nia Keith, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Justice for Mass Audubon and Lesly Melendez, Deputy Director of Groundwork Lawrence, for a conversation about how structural inequities and structural racism appear in environmental issues and why inclusive solutions matter.
The event will take place at Memorial Hall Library from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. If you can’t make it in person, tune in to a livestream of the talk or watch a later recording, courtesy of Andover TV.
Planting for Success & Sustainability: An In-Person Workshop with Marc Fournier
The Memorial Library will be hosting a hands-on workshop about the importance of native plants, how to select the right plant, choose the correct location, which tools are important, and how to plant for long term success. The event will take place on May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial Library.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite planting tool to share with others.
ALKU opens eighth annual scholarship
ALKU has opened its eighth annual scholarship. There are two $30k scholarships available for a “rising high school senior in Massachusetts who has been positively impacted by a life changing mentoring relationship.”
In a press release ALKU wrote recipients will have demonstrated community involvement, hard work, leadership experience and financial need.
Along with the financial assistance recipients will gain access to the ALKU community and an additional support system that will include mentorship through college and beyond.
ALKU is a specialized consulting services firm.
Applications are open till Friday, July 24 2022 at 5 p.m. Apply at https://tinyurl.com/56z989fv.
Andover holds New England Spring Classic Car Show
Andover’s inaugural New England Spring Classic Car Show will be on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Andover. Classic cars from 1989 and earlier will line the streets of downtown.
The event is hosted by Andover Center for History and Culture in partnership with Andover’s 375th Committee.
The show will include a presentation of vintage Corvettes displayed at the History Center at 97 Main St.
The Council on Aging seeks new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m, in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
For more information visit https://andoverma.gov.