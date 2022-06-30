More than 275 volunteers from across Andover came together to organize this years Andover High School Senior Safari.
A few hours after graduation, between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. almost 300 seniors took part in the safe, all-night party, which took place in a transformed field house.
“Students agree to be ‘locked in’ for seven or so hours with their classmates and enjoy the night. Vendors and community volunteers provide food and entertainment of all kinds for the kids including games, dancing, food, jumpy houses, fake tattoos, haircuts, nails, crafts, palm readers and so much more,” said Barbara Solomon, a Senior Safari Committee member.
The event marked the 29th year it has been around, with it being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.
“The Senior Safari Team, the Class of 2022 and their parents would like to thank all the community members who donated time, money, and supplies,” Solomon said.
Andover Fourth of July celebrations
The town of Andover will be holding its Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at 9:20pm, July 2 at the Andover High School.
The rain day for the event is July 9.
The town will also be holding a Fourth of July pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., July 4 at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court, followed by the Holiday Spirit Parade at 10:30 a.m. The town will also be hosting a Fourth of July program at the Gazebo in the park, immediately after the parade.
Memorial Hall Library summer reading challenges
The Memorial Hill Library is running their summer reading challenges program again this year. This summer reading will be tracked via Beanstack, a free mobile app and website where you can track your reading time, write reviews, and earn rewards along the way.
This year the community goal is 500,000 minutes of reading from June 21 to August 21.
You can sign up for the program here: mhl.beanstack.org.
The Memorial Library will also be running many other programs this summer, with many in-person and centering around the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” them. These programs are for teens and kids, and draw inspiration from the great outdoors and summer camps.
For more information on summer programs visit: mhl.org/calendar
Root welcomes new executive director from Andover
Root, a Salem-based nonprofit announced that Andover resident, Allison Caffrey has been named its new executive director.
Root works to help young adults be more independent through food service training and employment, according to a press release from Root.
Until now Caffrey has worked at Let’s Get Ready, a national college access and success organization.
For more information on Root visit: https://rootns.org/
Andover receives $250K grant award
The town of Andover has received a $250K grant through the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber program. The program helps municipalities with the construction or completion of their fiber networks, according to a press release from the office of State Senator, Barry Finegold.
“I’m proud to see the town of Andover receiving $250k through the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber grant program for the expansion of the town’s fiber network to water distribution system pumping stations. This is a needed improvement that will provide additional stability to the town’s network while establishing a safer and more efficient cyber infrastructure,” said Finegold in a press release. “As the Chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, I’m thankful to the Baker-Polito Administration for funding these competitive grants that are so beneficial to our municipalities.”
In total $13 million was awarded to 86 communities and school districts across the state.
Andover Community Trust (ACT) to receive grant from Cummings Foundation
The ACT was chosen from a total of 580 applicants to receive $25,000 a year over four years. The ACT is one of 140 local nonprofits across 45 different Massachusetts towns to receive grants through Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program.
“We are exceedingly grateful to the Cummings Foundation for its investment in new affordable home building projects, an investment in the education of over 100 students a year from the Greater Lawrence Technical School’s construction trades, and a longer term investment in the diversity of Andover’s population,” said Denise Johnson, ACT’s executive director.
For over 30 years the ACT has advocated for and developed affordable homes in the Andover community.
The complete list of 140 grant winners is available here: https://www.cummingsfoundation.org/grants/grant-recipients.html
Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
Join the Andover Center for History & Culture from now through June 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a tour of 203-year-old Blanchard House. During the tour you’ll hear about the history and architecture of the house, and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
The Council on Aging seeks new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m., in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
For more information visit https://andoverma.gov.
Four Andover residents graduate from Groton School
Andover residents John Ehrgott, Katherine Resendiz, Alexandra Canellakis, and Leah Canellakis graduated from Groton School on June 5.
A total of 85 students from all over the U.S. and the world graduated. The keynote speaker was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.