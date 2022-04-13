Andover holds New England Spring Classic Car Show
Andover’s inaugural New England Spring Classic Car Show will be on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Andover. Classic cars from 1989 and earlier will line the streets of downtown.
The event is hosted by Andover Center for History and Culture in partnership with Andover’s 375th Committee.
The show will include a presentation of vintage Corvettes displayed at the History Center at 97 Main St.
Select Board seeking applicants for seat on Trustees of Punchard Free School
The Town of Andover Select Board is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Trustees of the Punchard Free School. The position is interim and will last until March 26, 2024, when a permanent successor is elected. Trustees distribute scholarship funds held in the Punchard Free School Trust. They manage two funds — one for special projects and the other for eight scholarships for graduating seniors.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to manager@andoverma.gov by Friday, April 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
Exploring antisemitism, a four part series
Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley three of the four part series “Exploring Antisemitism,” on May 12 via Zoom.
To make a reservation for the talk call. (978)-474-0540. Session four is set for June 9.
The Council on Aging is looking for new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m., in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
To be considered, fill out this talent bank form.
Andover resident takes part in Jimmy Fund Walk
Andover resident, Elliott Jacobowitz will be participating in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Jacobowitz will be walking to honor Caroline Hamilton, a young student who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2007, while taking a music class from Jacobowitz. This will be Jacobowitz’s 16th year walking for team Chickaroo.
Sarah Hamilton, started Team Chickaroo in her daughter’s honor. The name Chickaroo comes from a nickname Caroline had.
The walk raises funds to support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In total the walk has raised more than 155 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Walkers can choose between a 5k walk(3.1 miles), 10k walk(6.2 miles), Half Marathon(13.3) walk or Marathon Walk(26.2 miles).
The 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk will take place on Sunday, October 2.
To register for a walk or support someone walking visit www.JimmyfundWalk.org or call (866)531-9255.