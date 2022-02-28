Candidate forum
The Service Club of Andover is hosting a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Andover Safety Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The forum will be broadcast live by Andover TV on the public access channel Comcast 8, Verizon 47 as well as live streamed at andovertv.org/livestreams. It will also be recorded for later viewing on andovertv.org.
Grant to help fire department education
Andover Fire Rescue was been awarded $9,530 in state grant funding to support fire safety and education programs.
The grant from the state Massachusetts Department of Fire Services will support fire prevention and education programs in schools and within Andover's senior community. The Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) program was awarded $6,275 while the Senior S.A.F.E. program received $3,255.
This is an opportunity for the department to work directly with students and senior citizens to educate them about fire safety. The safety lessons range from fire and life-safety presentations, and what to do if a fire alarm goes off. Each program is tailored to the common issues of each age group including general fire prevention reminders and safe practices in the home.
Open burn permits
Open air burning season is from January 15th through April 30th. Residents must purchase a burning permit to be able to burn and you must adhere to several restrictions. A burning permit can be obtained online or by visiting the Headquarters Fire Station located at 32 North Main Street between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.
Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of Memorial Hall Library's Winter Book Sale begins on March 16. It will be held in on level 2 of the library, featuring a large selection of books, DVDs and CDs for all ages in many genres. Shop for bargains and support the Library. The Friends accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards.
There is a preview night on March 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Members of the nonprofit can attend free of charge, others can pay $20 per person to see the books early. Regular hours of the sale are: March 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.; March 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and March 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information and to join the Friends visit mhl.org/friends.
