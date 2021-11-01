Veterans Day ceremony
At 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11 the town will host its Veterans Day memorial service at the Ballardvale Green. For questions and more information contact Director of Veterans Services Mark Comeiro, mark.comeiro@andoverma.us.
Ironstone gala Saturday
It’s Back to the Future for everyone supporting Ironstone Farm this year by attending the charity’s gala at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Andover Country Club. People can buy either in-person or virtual tickets to attend the event.
The gala is Ironstone Farm’s major fundraiser of the year, supporting the nonprofit programs in Andover that provide therapy and educational programs for children with special needs, returning veterans and others.
This year’s gala honors Diane Lindsay Tower of Andover Animal Hospital and her family, and the RAYVETS, local members of the Raytheon Employee Veterans Network, for the work they’ve done to continue the six-decade tradition of Ironstone Farm, while preparing it for the future. For tickets visit www.ironstonefarm.org/gala, or call 978-475-4056 Ext. 107.
Ballardvale Walking Tour
Join The Andover Center for History and Culture on a walking tour through Ballardvale at 1 p.m. Nov. 7. On the tour, discover the industrial and social history to the neighborhood referred to as the “Vale.” Tours are a “pay what you like” donation and registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. To sign up or get more information visit andoverhistoryandculture.org.
Shawsheen: The original live, work, play developmentAndover Center for History and Culture Curator Angela McBrien is giving a talk about the center’s newest exhibit about the Shawsheen Village at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The exhibit on display called “Shawsheen: A Village Transformed” looks back at how William Wood created the Shawsheen neighborhood for his employees at the American Woolen Company. Space is limited and reservations are required. The program costs a “pay what you like” donation. To sign up or get more information visit andoverhistoryandculture.org.
Vacancy on Open Space Task Force
Andover residents interested in conservation are being asked to volunteer for the Open Space Task Force after a recent vacancy opened up. For more information to apply and find other vacancies on town boards visit andoverma.gov/volunteer.
Town Yard selection process
The Select Board will hold two special meetings to meet with the final two developers for the Town Yard project. The board’s first meeting with the finalists is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library. The board will also conduct site visits to nearby developments on Saturday.
The board will possibly vote on which developer at a meeting scheduled for Wed. Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library.
