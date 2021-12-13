Santa story time
The Andover Center for History and Culture is hosting two story times with Santa on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The activities are geared towards children ages 1 to 7 years old.
The Dec. 21 story time is in-person at the Blanchard House on Main Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for story time followed by photo opportunities. Registration is required and only 25 children can participate. Groups are limited to two adults and four children. Masks are requested and pajamas are optional.
On Wed. Dec. 23 its a virtual story time with Santa where he will read "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
For registration visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/santa-story-time.
Memorial Hall Library seeks feedback
Memorial Hall Library is collecting data to develop a new five-year strategic plan. Residents will have until Dec. 20 to complete a survey about what they'd like to see from the library in the future. For more information visit mhl.org/survey2021.
Anniversary cookbook
A special 375th anniversary “Food for Friends” cookbook was published by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. Members of the organization carefully curated a book full of recipes from the Andover community and beyond.
The suggested donation for this anniversary edition to cover all costs accrued by the Friends is $20. The book will also be available for sale at the library (cash or check only) at the Circulation Desk on Level 1 and online at www.mhl.org/shopfriends with pickup at the Library.
Andover's "Golden Ticket"
Now through Dec. 23 Andover shoppers and diners are entered into the "Golden Ticket" raffle for every $50 they spend at a local participating business. So far more than 40 businesses are set to participate in the 2-week event where the town will give away $10,000 worth of prizes, said Ann Ormond, the town’s director of business, arts and culture.
There will be six winners total. Four people will win $2,000 gift cards. Two others will win baskets with $1,000 in goods from participating Andover stores and restaurants.
The prizes are all paid from the Columbia Gas municipal discretionary fund.
To see the participating businesses and the winning numbers on Dec. 23 visit andovergoldenticket.com.
First Night celebration
Andover’s 375th Committee is hosting a First Night celebration starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.
There will be family-oriented activities throughout the afternoon culminating in a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be other events in partnership with local venues throughout the night as well. For more information visit andover375.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.