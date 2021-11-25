‘Nutcracker’ comes to town
Three local students from the Andover School of Ballet are performing in the Dance Prism’s production of “The Nutcracker,” which will be at The Collins Center for the Arts at Andover High School on Dec. 18 and 19.
Dance Prism is a touring group that will be performing elsewhere around the state on other weekends now through Dec. 19. For more information visit danceprism.com.
Anniversary cookbook
A special 375th anniversary “Food for Friends” cookbook was published by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. Members of the organization carefully curated a book full of recipes from the Andover community and beyond.
The suggested donation for this anniversary edition to cover all costs accrued by the Friends is $20. The book will also be available for sale at the library (cash or check only) at the Circulation Desk on Level 1 and online at www.mhl.org/shopfriends with pickup at the Library.
Ballardvale tree lighting
The Ballardvale annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing on the Ballardvale Green, a tradition begun by former Andover Town Manager Richard Bowen, was started 18 years ago.
This year it will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. It is sponsored by the Ballardvale Historic District Commission and organized by Anna Kantzios.
Song books and battery candles will be provided, along with glow sticks for the kids. Hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be served. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
Chamber music concert
At 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 Zograf Strings Quarterly is celebrating Andover’s 375th anniversary with music by J. Haydn and E. Grieg. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva on violin, Viktoria Tchertchian on violin, Antoaneta Anguelova on viola, and Ben Noyes on cello.
It will be the “Strings of Celebration” concert at the Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover; suggested donation $15.
Baroque Big Band returns to South Church
Mistral’s 25th Anniversary Season continues just on the heels of Thanksgiving, with a concert that features the works of baroque masters J.S. Bach, Telemann, Vitali, and Vivaldi.
There are two performances, including one at South Church at 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 5. Mistral offers free student rush tickets at the door when available. Please visit mistralmusic.org or call 978-474-6222.
First Night celebration
Andover’s 375th Committee is hosting a First Night celebration starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.
There will be family-oriented activities throughout the afternoon culminating in a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be other events in partnership with local venues throughout the night as well. For more information visit andover375.org.
