Ballardvale tree lighting
The Ballardvale annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing on the Ballardvale Green, a tradition begun by former Andover Town Manager Richard Bowen was started 18 years ago.
This year it will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. It is sponsored by the Ballardvale Historic District Commission and organized by Anna Kantzios. Song books and battery candles will be provided with glow sticks for the kids. Hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be served. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
Chamber music concert
At 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 Zograf Strings Quarterly is celebrating Andover’s 375th Anniversary with music by J. Haydn and E. Grieg, musicians are Mina Lavcheva on violin, Viktoria Tchertchian on violin, Antoaneta Anguelova on viola, and Ben Noyes on cello.
It will be the “Strings of Celebration” concert at the Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover; suggested donation $15.
Baroque Big Band returns to South Church
Mistral’s 25th Anniversary Season continues just on the heels of Thanksgiving, with a concert that features the works of Baroque masters J.S. Bach, Telemann, Vitali, and Vivaldi. There are two performances, including one at South Church at 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 5. Mistral offers free student rush tickets at the door when available. Please visit mistralmusic.org or call 978-474-6222.
First Night celebration
Andover’s 375th Committee is hosting a First Night celebration starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. There will be family-oriented activities throughout the afternoon culminating in a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. There will be other events in partnership with local venues throughout the night as well. For more information visit andover375.org.
Andover High School students return to GBH
Andover High School is among 17 Massachusetts high schools that will compete on Season 13 of High School Quiz Show, a televised academic tournament produced by Boston Public Media producer GBH. The team earned one of the top scores at Super Sunday, High School Quiz Show’s annual qualifying event. Production will take place using an innovative hybrid model, with teams playing remotely and host Billy Costa moderating from GBH’s studios in Brighton.
This will be Andover High School’s sixth time on High School Quiz Show. They took the State Championship title in Season 9 against Lexington High School. The show begins taping in January and will premiere Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m. on GBH 2 and YouTube.
