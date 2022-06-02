Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour on June 29
Join the Andover Center for History & Culture on June 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a tour of 203 year old Blanchard House. During the tout you’ll hear about the history and architecture of the house, and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
Andover in Bloom: A tour of Andover gardens
The Andover Garden Club is presenting Andover in Bloom, a garden tour that will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendants will tour 10 distinctly different Andover private gardens each with special feature that are reflective of their owners, according to the Andover Garden Club website.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the event.
To purchase a ticket visit:
https://www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour or call 978-500-0626.
Floral paintings through the centuries with Art Historian Martha Chiarchiaro
Art historian, Martha Chiarchiaro will explore the changes in artistic style from the Dutch floral artists of the 17th century at May 5 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
You can register for the meeting at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qvJNYlEzQWSEssJ-07RziA
ALKU opens eighth annual scholarship
ALKU has opened its eighth annual scholarship. There are two $30k scholarships available for a “rising high school senior in Massachusetts who has been positively impacted by a life changing mentoring relationship.”
In a press release ALKU wrote recipients will have demonstrated community involvement, hard work, leadership experience and financial need.
Along with the financial assistance recipients will gain access to the ALKU community and an additional support system that will include mentorship through college and beyond.
ALKU is a specialized consulting services firm.
Applications are open till Friday, July 24 2022 at 5 p.m. Apply at https://tinyurl.com/56z989fv.
Andover holds New England Spring Classic Car Show
Andover’s inaugural New England Spring Classic Car Show will be on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Andover. Classic cars from 1989 and earlier will line the streets of downtown.
The event is hosted by Andover Center for History and Culture in partnership with Andover’s 375th Committee.
The show will include a presentation of vintage Corvettes displayed at the History Center at 97 Main St.
The Council on Aging seeks new members
The Andover Council on Aging is looking for new members. COA provides the town and the Elder Services Division with input and guidance. The Elder Services Division provides programs for the elderly, which include senior center activities, the provision of congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, counseling and recreation for the elderly, social day care program, property tax work off program, health clinics, exercise classes, newsletter, outreach and advocacy.
COA meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m., in the Robb Center at 30 Whittier Court. Members are appointed by the Town Manager and serve three year terms.
For more information visit https://andoverma.gov.