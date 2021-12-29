First Night celebration
Andover’s 375th Committee is hosting a First Night celebration starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.
There will be family-oriented activities throughout the afternoon culminating in a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be other events in partnership with local venues throughout the night as well. For more information visit andover375.org.
Mindfulness classes
Memorial Hall Library is offering multiple online classes in early January with an eye on mindfulness.
On Monday Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m. there is the Welcoming the New Year with Optimism — Managing Unhealthy Thinking class. Later that night at 7:30 p.m. is the January Monday Mindfulness & Meditation class.
Register for classes at mhl.org.
Andona calendars for sale
Calendars with art by Andover students are on sale now to support Andona, the local nonprofit that gives small grants to local organizations and a variety of scholarships to Andover children.
The calendar is available for pre-order as a fundraiser for Andona at www.Andona.org and will be available this holiday season.
Memorial Hall Library seeks feedback
Memorial Hall Library is collecting data to develop a new five-year strategic plan. Residents will have until Dec. 20 to complete a survey about what they’d like to see from the library in the future. For more information visit mhl.org/survey2021.
Anniversary cookbook
A special 375th anniversary “Food for Friends” cookbook was published by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. Members of the organization carefully curated a book full of recipes from the Andover community and beyond.
The suggested donation for this anniversary edition to cover all costs accrued by the Friends is $20. The book will also be available for sale at the library (cash or check only) at the Circulation Desk on Level 1 and online at www.mhl.org/shopfriends with pickup at the Library.
