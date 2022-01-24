Andover Fire gets new equipment
Andover Fire Rescue was awarded $$25,000 for protective gear as one of more than 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded a grant as part of the Department of Fire Services Fiscal Year 2022 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
This program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Andover crafts group looking for new members
The crafting group out of the Robb Center is looking for new members to join the group that meets weekly at 9:30 on Wednesdays. The group is a great avenue for socializing and sharing skills. They are also starting to plan to 2022 Holiday Fair for December.
Scholarship opportunity
The Andover Republican Town Committee (ARTC) is pleased to offer our first annual $750 scholarship, which is open to all graduating high school seniors from Andover who will be attending college in the fall of 2022. Being a Republican is not a requirement. This is a non-partisan scholarship intended to promote higher education and help to offset its expenses. The recipient must be accepted by a college/university by May 15, 2022.
Applicants are required to write an essay answering the prompt: “What the American Flag Means to Me.” No financial information is necessary. This is not a need-based scholarship. Scholarship flyers with instructions are available in the Guidance Office of Andover High School, but are also available to seniors from Andover who attend high school at a private school or are homeschooled. To request an application, please email Betsy Streeter at bes922@yahoo.com A completed application and essay must be received no later than midnight on March 15, 2022.
The scholarship recipient may be honored at a scholarship ceremony at Andover High in May, 2022. Presentation of the award will take place on or near Flag Day, June 14th, at a committee meeting. The $750 check will be made out to the recipient’s college of choice.
Minstrel announces new concert
Mistral’s 25th Anniversary Season continues with its annual tribute to love, this year an eclectic program called “No Ordinary Women,” a celebration of three centuries of women composers on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at West Parish Church in Andover.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets are $38. For more information, other show dates or to buy tickets visit mistralmusic.org.
