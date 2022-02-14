Election March 22
Town Elections are March 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The last day to register to vote is Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Voters can check their voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s web site at sec.state.ma.us or by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at (978) 623-8230. The Town Clerk’s Office will stay open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 to accept voter registrations.
The last day and hour to apply for a mail-in ballot is Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. Mail-in ballot applications are available online at andoverma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9152/2021-Vote-by-Mail-Application, and in the Town Offices.
ReStore needs volunteers
This spring, share your love of your community and giving back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 647 Andover St.
Volunteers are needed to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all.
Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org with a time that’s convenient for you to try it out. No commitment necessary. Feel free to bring a friend.
The ReStore sells new and gently used appliances, building materials, furniture and home goods at reduced prices. Profits from the ReStore directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
Democrats caucus
Andover Democrats will host the town’s caucus to elect delegates to send to the state’s 2022 convention at 6:45 p.m. March 1. It will be held virtually.
Registered Democrats in Andover 16 years old by February 4 may vote and be elected. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Convention hybrid June 3 and 4. In-person meetings will take place at the DCU Center in Worcester and people can participate online. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.
Those interested in getting involved with the Andover Democratic Committee should contact Pam Poindexter at ppoindexterpup@gmail.com or 978-828-2067.
Interested residents may register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-2urT4jHd2M18IBl0Muo4X4wM6R_pq.
Town Seal changing
Residents are being asked their opinions for a new Town Seal, the design that shows up on official documents of the town. It’s a state-mandated requirement for the town to have its own Town Seal, and Andover has only changed its design four times prior.
To share your opinion visit surveymonkey.com/r/9QSBYKR.
Greater Lawrence Tech adds to Hall of Fame
Fourteen graduates are being added to Greater Lawrence Technical School’s Hall of Fame, recognizing those who have excelled in sports or selflessly supported students on and off the field.
Inductees were selected by the School’s Hall of Fame Committee, which reviewed nominees for inclusion. They include: Steve Berard, class of 1968; Matthew Buco, class of 2011; Lawrence Hester, class of 1973; Jessica Mercardo, class of 2007; Juan Nieves, class of 2004; James Quinlan, class of 1976; Joseph Soliman, class of 2000; Daniel Thompson, class of 1999; and Norline Walker, class of 1979;
Community members to be inducted include: Anne Marie Faris, James Qualter, Mary Ringland, Paula Thompson and Frank Vacirca.
“Congratulations to this year’s Hall of Fame class,” Superintendent John Lavoie said. “The inductees contributed to many of the greatest moments in the School’s sports history. But we’re also recognizing those unsung heroes who showed their Reggie pride, and contributed to making Greater Lawrence Technical School the special place it is.”
This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 652 Andover St., Lawrence.
Class ‘22 scholarships
The Andona Society is currently collecting applications for its annual scholarships. Five Andover class of 2022 students will receive $2,000. The deadline to apply is February 25.
For more information on how to apply visit andona.org/scholarships-1.
