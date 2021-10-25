Run for the Troops signup opens
The annual Run for the Troops 5k to support the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the park on Bartlett Street.
Registration is now underway. It costs $35 per runner until Oct. 31 and then the registration fee increases to $40. Registration closes Nov. 10. For more information and to sign up visit runforthetroops5k.com.
Learn floral design
The Andover Garden Club is hosting a floral design class at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at South Church.
Award-winning National Garden Club Master Flower Show Judge Maureen Christmas will create arrangements of varied textures and colors to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. The program will offer something for all levels of designers, including eco-friendly techniques and suggestions for using horticulture from home gardens.
A $10 donation is requested for people who are not members of the club.
Senior fitness classes
The Robb Center is offering new winter fitness classes. Registration begins Oct. 27. Visit andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services for more information.
Destination Imagination starts up
The Andover Destination Imagination program is beginning our 2021 season. For more than decades this creative problem-solving program has showcased teams representing Andover schools who participate in regional, state and global competitions. Despite the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year Andover formed 18 teams, 9 qualified to compete in Virtual Global Finals while adhering to safety guidelines and the high school team won 1st place. DI is an excellent program to supplement the academics encouraging creativity in these STEAM disciplines.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at wchristlas@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.