High School Building Committee seeks participants
The town is seeking people to serve on the High School Building Committee which will be tasked with helping decide if the town should renovate the existing high school or build a new one. Committee members will seek public comment and help plan the facilities.
Interested residents should submit a letter of interest explaining why they want to serve on the committee and outline their relevant experience. Letters of interest should be submitted to manager@andoverma.us by April 8 at 4:30 p.m.
Classical concert at Free Christian Church on April 9
At 7 p.m. on April 9 Brazilian pianist Fernando Castro and Korean- American pianist Yerim Krueger will present Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ (on piano) at Free Christian Church. It is free and open to the public.
For more information please email info@freechristian.org
Andover Center for History and Culture program
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, the Andover Center for History and Culture is hosting “Curious Andover,” where they will give fun facts, myth busters, and answers to questions you didn’t know you had.
This one-hour presentation will introduce you to Andover Center for History & Culture at the historic Amos Blanchard house, 97 Main Street in downtown Andover. Or participate via Zoom. To sign up visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/programs.
Crafts fair scheduled
The Robb Center’s Spring Craft Sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 and 8. There will be handmade crafts & small gifts available for purchase. Cash & Checks only. All proceeds support the morning crafting group in their efforts to make items for the Holiday Craft Fair.
Andover’s Presidential history presentation
At 3 p.m. on April 3, at Memorial Hall Library in the Memorial Hall Room on the 3rd floor Rich Padova, a member of the 375th Anniversary Committee and a History and Government Professor at Northern Essex Community College, will answer questions like: Did George Washington really sleep in Andover? Did Franklin Pierce actually have a “summer White House” on Central Street? Why did Teddy Roosevelt come to Andover after he left office?
As part of Andover’s 375th anniversary celebration, “Presidential Visits to Andover” will take a look at presidents and former presidents who have visited Andover. Presented by
The presentation will also formally open a display at Memorial Hall through the month of April featuring memorabilia from the Padova Collection related to the presidents who have visited Andover.
For more information, go to www.andover375.org.
Amos Blanchard House tour
The Upstairs Downstairs tour is a special tour through the 203-year old Amos Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
The tour includes, not just the period rooms, but also through the private “off-limits” areas. Hear about the history and architectural details of the house. Venture to third floor rooms where collection items are stored. Go behind the closed doors of work spaces, storage areas, and into the basement. And listen to stories of the Blanchard family and the other residents.
To sign up visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/programs.