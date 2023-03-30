ANDOVER — About 90 kids participated in a chess tournament hosted in the basement of St. Augustine Church on Saturday, March 25.
The tournament was organized by the Andover Chess Club, which is coordinated by Melissa Thatcher and International Master David Vigorito.
Participants ranged in age from 6 to 12 years old, and traveled to Andover from as far as Milton and Nashua, New Hampshire.
The tournament served as an introduction to tournaments, according to Vigorito. He said the event, called “Chess-a-Palooza,” happened only online in 2021 and 2022.
To learn more about the group, visit andoverchessclub.org.