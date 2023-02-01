The Andover Choral Society is returning to the stage with a new director at the helm.
Matthew Buono, a music teacher in the Chelmsford Public Schools and member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus will be conducting his first concert with the chorus on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road.
The Andover Choral Society will be performing Ein Deutsches Requiem by Johannes Brahms. Buono said the music is one of Brahms most commonly known choral masterpieces.
The work was written in 1868 and Buono said it differs from most requiems in that the text is not derived from a church mass, but is instead from biblical text.
Buono is a bass-baritone who performs with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops as a member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.
He said he is a curious person which led him to become a teacher.
“I have always had a passion for learning,” Buono said.
Buono said that the Andover Choral Society is smaller and not as selective compared to many choral groups in the area, which he said makes things more interesting.
“We just want to be able to make music with each other,” Buono said. “We are not exclusive, we make sure that music is for all.”
He said the society sources musicians from all walks of life, from accountants to marketing people.
“They all come together, they mark out two hours a week, every week to come and sing music.”
While many in the society were familiar with the requiem, Buono said many had not performed it before.
“So this has become a very special experience,” he said.
Buono said he is flexible in rehearsals and goes into them with an open mind.
“What I practice at home might not work when I actually put it in practice,” Buono said.
The group is looking for new members.
“We are always looking for singers whether you feel that you are really experienced or not,” Buono said. “We really want to branch out and represent all of the different communities that the Merrimack Valley has to offer.”
The society will have two weeks of open rehearsals in February. Rehearsals will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:20 p.m. and on Monday, Feb. 20, at 7:20 p.m., at the Christ Church, 33 Central St.