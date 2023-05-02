ANDOVER — Fire Rescue will soon have another way to get to emergencies. It’s a method that the department said will be both cheaper and in some scenarios faster than traditional methods. That’s right, Andover is creating an EMS bike team.
The team will be used to quickly respond to emergencies at community events. The project is being entirely funded by the Merrimack Valley Striders and the Dave McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation, according to a press release from Andover Fire Rescue. The cost of the team is $21,824 for equipment and training.
McGillivray, who is known for helping organize events including the Boston Marathon and the Feaster Five Road Race, said he sees it as a pilot program that he hopes will be replicated.
The program was presented to the Select Board during their April 24 meeting.
Municipalities with existing programs include the Los Angeles Fire Department, which has a bike team stationed at the LAX airport, said Allen Ryan, a graduate student working on the project. He said in one case a bike team was able to get to someone having a seizure in the baggage claim area in under three minutes, while the ambulance took 45 minutes to arrive.
Cambridge became the first municipality in Massachusetts to start a bike team in 2018, said Ryan. The team there is used during events and in certain locations on weekend nights.
The team will have 14 members who will provide basic life support, while an ambulance is being dispatched.
Bike teams can reach patients faster than the traditional methods, especially at events with crowds, according to the release.
Ryan said at the meeting that the saddlebags on the bikes can carry anything from an AED defibrillator to oxygen. He said it would also improve relations between the community and the department by having the EMS personnel physically more integrated into the community.
Maintenance is also cheap at about $100 per bike annually.
Members of the team have already undergone training and the hope is that they will be used during Memorial Day this year, according to the release.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield thanked both organizations for their help with the program.
“We hope this unit will help build upon our relationship with the Andover community while also saving lives and providing an additional sense of security for all those at Andover events,” Mansfield said.
The Merrimack Valley Striders is a running club founded in 1979 with the goal to “encourage and enhance running at all levels,” according to their website.
While McGillivray has organized over 1,000 events, he said at the meeting that the event looks forward to the most is the Feaster Five.
“Because all of the good it does and the community support of this town,” he said. “It gives back to the community, so it’s important for us to also give back to those that are helping to make this work.”