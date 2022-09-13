The Andover Cultural Council is seeking proposals for its 2023 funding cycle.
The application period will run from Sept. 1 until Oct. 17, according to a press release from the council.
The council is seeking applications from “artists, organizations, schools, and residents desiring grants for locally based projects in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences.”
This year the group has been given $12,800 to distribute.
“This is absolutely great news for Andover,” said Leslie Seaton Malis, council chair. “It means we can fund a greater range and number of events and activities, serving more Andover residents. It’s such a boon to the community. We’re greatly indebted to our legislators, Sen. Barry Finegold and Reps. Tram Nguyen and Frank Moran, who fought for this increase.”
The council will have a stand at both the Andover Farmer’s Market on Sept. 17 and at Andover Day on Sept. 24.
“We hope that anyone who has questions, or is even thinking about applying, will come by, say ‘hello’ and talk with us about their proposal. We want to ensure that everyone has the best possible chance with their submission,” Malis said.
“This year, the council will increasingly look to support projects that focus on diversity, inclusion, and Andover’s broadening cultural base,” said a press release. “It is particularly seeking proposals that address cultural change, reaching all segments of the town, especially ones that may have been overlooked in the past.”
The council is also encouraging projects that don’t require a physically present audience, due to lingering pandemic related issues.
“The cultural community is still striving to recover from the initial shutdown. Incomes and revenues disappeared, and many of our groups and artists are struggling to exist, let alone redefine themselves and move ahead in a new cultural landscape. We’re committed to taking this into consideration as we head into the new funding cycle,” Malis said.
For more information on how to apply visit: andoverculturalcouncil.org, www.mass-culture.org or email, ACC01810@gmail.com.