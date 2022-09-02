It has been almost three years since the last Andover Day.
Now it's returning this September as Andover Days and includes a greater emphasis on the downtown, according to Paul Salafia, Andover Chamber of Commerce chair.
While the event on Main Street will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 the festivities will actually begin on Wednesday Sept. 21, according to the Andover Days website. From Wednesday through Saturday attendees will be able to get special deals and win prizes from local restaurants and businesses. While on Friday, Salafia said the day will be more family oriented with a movie, games, food trucks, silent disco and fireworks.
Then on Saturday, Main Street will be closed all day for the event. It will last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include more than 200 community booths.
Ann Ormond, director of business, arts, and culture for Andover, said the response from vendors had been "overwhelming."
“We have more food trucks than we can possibly handle,” Salafia said.
The event will have a children's area, green area, beer garden, farmers market and more, Salafia said.
Salafia called Andover Days an “enormous undertaking” with most of the planning done from scratch. Salafia said the Andover Chamber of Commerce had never put on something like this before and called the event was "newly energized."
Ormond said the only thing that has remained the same between the 2019 Andover Day and the 2022 event was the tent vendor, to whom Ormond expressed gratitude for their help.
Andover Days is also still looking for volunteers. To volunteer visit their website and fill out the contact form available here: https://andoverdays.com/contact