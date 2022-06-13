The Andover Farmers Market 2022 season will begin on Saturday, June 18.
The market is hosted by South Church in their parking lot at 41 Central St., and runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., until October 15.
The market will include live animals, games and music by Nathan NG, the one-man band.
The Andover Farmers Market will also offer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Health Incentives Program (HIP) benefits.
“An important part of our vision is ensuring that everyone can access and afford fresh, local, nutritious food,” said Ellen Arvidson, manager of the market’s Food Security Program, via a press release.
Shoppers will see their SNAP money doubled at the farmers market, up to $20 a week. This means shoppers can buy $40 worth of goods with $20 of SNAP money, said the press release. The dollars are matched by the farmers market said Nora Pelt, communications administrator/volunteer coordinator at South Church. The market will also have various vendors that support nutrition programs like the Woman Infants and Child Nutrition program(WIC) and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
For more information on the Andover Farmers Market visit: https://andoverfarmersmarket.com/