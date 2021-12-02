Coming home after Halloween last year, Mike Puglielli was chatting with his daughter Chiara, 5, when she mentioned one of the coolest costumes she saw was an astronaut. Then she told him it was a “boy” costume.
“Oh man, how ingrained is some of that thinking?” Puglielli, of Andover, a creative director who has worked in the tech industry for the past decade, recalls thinking. “I see it in the tech world and to see it as a dad. I want to contribute in a new meaningful way.”
About two years earlier, Puglielli started writing and illustrating a book about a girl who ventures into space and decides to become an astronaut as a side project.
That conversation with his daughter, along with encouragement from his wife, Elisa, gave him the momentum to finish “Ouva Hugs a Star.”
The father of two girls was inspired when he was looking for books for his own daughter. Though books about women in STEM careers are becoming more available, they mostly focus on nonfiction stories of role models girls can look up to.
He wanted to see more fiction books about girls in STEM careers that would allow Chiara and others to picture themselves in those spaces, he said.
He honed in on children aged 3 to 5 years based in fact because “that’s what makes a book so special, while reading about a character you put yourself there.”
He said he wants the book to “help (Chiara and others) see careers in a new way and break some of those barriers for girls we talk about. and what a better way than STEM?”
In the book, Ouva is an inquisitive girl who who travels to space to discover if stars also get tucked into bed at night. Her journey also takes her to the moon where she meets astronauts. Despite none of the astronauts looking like her, she ultimately decides to become one. and she decides that more astronauts should look like her.
This is the first in what Puglielli hopes will become a series about girls getting into STEM careers, he said.
At the heart of his work, he said, is his desire for Chiara and six-month-old Emilia to grow up in a world where they “are framing decisions in your mind because that’s what you want to do, not just because society sees it that way.”
He’s gotten lots of good feedback so far, he said, including exceeding his $5,700 Kickstarter goal that helped defray the cost to print the books. He had 79 backers who are getting their own signed copies and helped raise enough money to also donate more than 50 copies to Boston-area schools and libraries, he said.
He’s also hoping to work with local bookstores and schools to have reading and signing events. The book is available for pre-order now and it is expected to be available in early January, however, the print date has been pushed back multiple times.
For more information on the book and Puglielli, visit smallgiantspublishing.com.
