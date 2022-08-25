A resident climate action group called Andover WECAN wants a climate resolution to be brought to the 2023 Town Meeting. During the most recent Select Board meeting, Kate Margolese, a member of WECAN, spoke before the board to introduce the resolution and give a bit of background.
WECAN has worked with the town to help create the position of town sustainability coordinator, co-hosted the Andover Climate Summit, and is putting on a sustainability fair at Andover Day, she explained.
Margolese said the resolution includes the following six actions: Advocate for and take advantage of state programs; promote actions for residents and business; prioritize reduction of town greenhouse gas emissions; adopt nature based solutions and develop a climate action plan.
During the meeting, Margolese read aloud part of the resolution, which she added will be non-binding.
“In order for Andover to respond to the climate crisis and to align with the Commonwealth’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050, be it resolved that Andover Town Meeting 2023 recognizes meeting this challenge is imperative and represents and unprecedented opportunity to remedy environmental harms, create clean energy jobs and improve human lives,” Margolese said.
Select Board Member Annie Gilbert spoke in favor of the recommendation.
“I just think the scope and scale of climate issues and everything that is involved with aligning ourselves with state initiatives requires not just groups of people working behind the scenes, it really requires engaging residents community-wide in a conversation. One way to do that is to bring this statement in front of Town Meeting and giving people the opportunity to express support, or not,” said Gilbert.
Andover Sustainability Coordinator Joyce Losick-Yang also provided an update on sustainability efforts in town.
Losick-Yang said much of her work during the last few years has revolved around grant writing, overseeing sustainability projects and coordinating public engagement. She also highlighted work by the town on a green house gas emissions inventory, the development of Town Yard, and projects to increase access to the Shawsheen River and combat flooding.
WECAN members will be at Andover Day to provide information on sustainability.
“We have all sorts of folks coming who can tell you about electrifying your appliances, electrifying what is going on in your yard, solar power, making sure you are taking care of your yard. So come find us there,” Margolese said. “Look for us between UBURGER and Cafe Nero.”
Andover Day is Saturday, Sept. 24.