Andover High School juniors Evangelina Ava Hesketh and James Wong have been selected to display their artwork in the U.S. Capitol.
Hesketh said she and Wong were encouraged by their photography teacher to enter the Congressional Art Competition but wasn’t sure she would win due to her chosen medium.
“I know there would be a lot of great artwork there and photography isn’t always that noticeable,” she said.
Her photograph is called “Electric Youth.”
Hesketh said she took a photo of her friend jumping and holding a guitar. To capture the sparks in the photo, Hesketh had her father stuff steel wool in a baking whisk and then fling it around while she took a long exposure shot.
“It was kind of a weird process,” she said.
Hesketh later combined the two photos.
Wong’s photo was done a bit more spontaneously, Hesketh said.
She said Wong was walking in the woods early in the morning when he decided to take some photos.
“He didn’t plan for it to be as great as it came out,” Hesketh said.
Wong’s photograph is called “5:57 @ Haggetts Pond.”
Hesketh said she plans on going to art school and regularly takes photos for her portfolio.
“I love expressing myself through art and I think with photography specifically you are really capturing a moment in time,” she said. “It tells a lot in a story and it’s like you are holding onto a life memory.”
Hesketh said the best part of the experience was getting to meet U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts.
The students’ photos will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for an entire year along with the artwork of about two dozen other area high school students.