Andover High School’s Quiz Team has made it to the state championship.
You can watch the “High School Quiz Show” competition on GBH on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
The match will be Andover vs. North Quincy.
In the semifinals, Andover High beat the British International School of Boston team and won a spot in the finals.
Math teacher Alan Hibino has been coaching the Andover High Quiz Team since 2016. He said how the game is played has changed since the pandemic.
Instead of one team member hitting the buzzer and answering the question, each team member has to answer multiple-choice questions, Hibino said. The the team is awarded points based on how many members answer correctly.
Hibino said instead of having students specialize in a single subject, they all must have some knowledge on each subject.
“Everybody kinda has to know everything,” he said.
Hibino said the team has always had to work on topics such as art history that do not draw as much interest from students. The team, however, has strong knowledge of STEM and the members are just as strong in subjects such as geography and history, he said.
Senior Naren Savkur, 18, said the competition can be stressful.
“We want to win and we also do not want to disappoint our school and our town,” he said. “We have a lot riding on our shoulders as we compete. As we advance, each round becomes increasingly stressful as we are closer to becoming champions and do not want to mess it up.”
Savkur said the show being partly virtual and featuring multiple-choice questions has made it a bit less stressful.
Savkur said he practices for the competition by watching episodes from previous years, browsing lists on Wikipedia, and keeping a journal of important facts to know for competitions.
Freshman Liam Bennett, 14, is the youngest of the six members of the competition team.
“I absolutely did not expect to make finals,” Bennett said. “To be honest, I wasn’t even sure I would be on the team when I tried out. Now, to be moving on to the finals is an incredible surprise and honor.”
The other competition team members are senior Karan Shome, 18, and junior Mahathi Veluri along with two alternates, senior Ryan Zhu, 18, and freshman William Conner, 15.
While only four students can compete at a time, Hibino said the club has about 10 members overall.
Full episodes of “High School Quiz Show” can seen at https://www.wgbh.org/high-school-quiz-show.