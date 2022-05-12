In less than a month, Andover High School’s SeaPerch team, the Orcas, will head to a national competition in Maryland.
A month ago, the team won first place in a regional competition at the University of New Hampshire.
A month earlier, they were just starting to bring the team back after a pandemic-induced hiatus. In fact, the team had only one returning member and the rest were new.
But what is SeaPerch?
SeaPerch is a competition where teams guide a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, through an underwater course or challenge.
Contests are graded on a video and design report that the team must submit. Teams must build the ROV themselves and then pilot the vehicle.
So how did the Orcas win with so little time to prepare?
Dan Donovan, a science teacher and adviser to the team, said it came down to how the team improved on a past ROV’s design and their pilot’s skills.
Senior Aadarsh Arasu is the team’s leader, pilot and only returning member. As the pilot, he controls the ROV and guides it through the course. But he didn’t get to practice piloting it much this season.
“We had surprisingly little practice leading up to the competition,” Arasu said. “We really didn’t have any practice until we actually competed.”
But Arasu did have experience piloting ROVs, Donovan said. When Arasu was a freshman and before the pandemic, he was able to practice piloting but never got a chance to compete.
While it was up to him alone to navigate the ROV through the course and complete the challenges, Arasu said he wasn’t stressed because the team did not have many expectations going into the competition.
His teammates say Arasu is just a cool, calm person under pressure.
“He is the most calm person I have ever met,” said senior Shashwat Ghevde.
But not everything went smoothly for the team.
Before competing, teams must have their ROV checked by an official, Ghevde said. Right before an official was supposed to check their ROV, its motors stopped working.
“We needed the motors to work out of everything,” Ghevde said. “So many things were rushing through my head, we are not going to be able to compete, we are just going to be sitting there watching other teams win.”
But members of the team didn’t panic, they instead calmly worked through the problem, Ghevde said.
Ghevde credits the eight-member team’s ability to remain relaxed under pressure with helping them to solve the problem during the competition.
Ghevde also said having a big team was an advantage.
“I think that the versatility of such a big team is that we could split up a lot of our tasks,” Ghevde said.
Ghevde said it was also helpful for brainstorming problems.
During the competition, the team also used its members to pay attention to how other teams were doing. They then reported back to the others.
Many of the team’s members are also part of Andover High’s robotics team.
“They all had experience with wiring and the engineering and design process,” Ghevde said. “That is why we were able to come up with such a cohesive project in such a short period of time.”
The team also spent time during school vacation to work on their report over Zoom, said sophomore Sasha Dicovitsky.
To make sure their ROV would survive the competition, team members said they focused on making the design as simple as possible and looked for potential issues as they built the vehicle. The ROV is mostly made of PVC plastic and other low-cost materials, Arasu said.
“The biggest cost this time was the spray paint,” Ghevde said.
Their ROV is painted black and red, which team members said was for aesthetics and a functional choice since those colors allow them to easily see the ROV in the water.
The team heads to Maryland on June 4 for a nationwide competition at the University of Maryland.
“We are planning on getting a lot more practice this time,’’ Arasu said.