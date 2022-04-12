ANDOVER — At the Andover Climate Summit a group of youth leaders from the area presented a joint statement regarding climate change.“We the youth of the Merrimack Valley believe substantial and rapid action is required to combat climate change. Action must be taken by legislators, corporations and individuals to prevent otherwise catastrophic effects not just in our future but on our communities right now.”
The statement went on to call not just for climate action but for climate justice, greater regulations and a switch to renewable energies.
The summit took place April 1-2 at the Old Town Hall. It brought together people from around the community, including municipal officials, business leaders and students.
“What was unique about this one was how much the youth had changed the dynamic and changed the conversation,” said Joyce Losick-Yang, the event organizer and sustainability coordinator for the town of Andover.
The summit feature a youth leadership forum where panelists described the actions they and their schools were taking to combat climate change. Actions ranged from starting environmental science clubs, building gardens or convincing their parents to install solar panels at their homes.
Also at the event where a number of displays on climate projects. One of these projects was the work of Sarah Long, a high school senior. Long has been working to implement solar energy into the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool building project.
“Solar energy is important because our goal is to get to net zero energy, so I have been looking into the feasibility of it, studying other schools and communities,” Long said.
While the summit featured a variety of ways to address climate change in the Andover community, there was an emphasis on engineering green buildings.
Dr. Sarah Dooling, executive director of Massachusetts Climate Action Network, shared this sentiment during her keynote address, but said the difficulty wouldn’t come from trying to build green buildings.
“New construction is not the biggest challenge for many communities in this room and across the state, the real challenge is investing in the retrofitting of homes and commercial properties,” said Dooling, adding that the problem was that retrofits were being done one at a time, instead as of one larger effort.
“This takes time and it costs money,” Dooling said, urging the audience to support a zero carbon renovation fund.
The fund would request $250 million of American Rescue Plan(ARPA) Money from the federal government to be allocated to the retrofitting of homes and other buildings.
“I ask you to please contact your legislator today and ask if they will support this effort. We are in this fight together, I hope you enjoy today and explore ways to turn your passion, your commitment to local effective reasonable actions,” she said.
Dooling also linked the issue of climate change with the struggles faced by many to find affordable housing and the health crisis as a result of the pandemic adding that green homes could be affordable. Dooling cited a recent report by the non profit Built Environment Plus. Dooling said the study showed that affordable housing makes up 78% of net zero or net zero ready housing projects.
“This is not a cost problem, this is a political problem,” she said.
The summit also featured three panels, one including state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover. Together they talked about the need to build sustainable structures in Andover.
“More than half of our emissions in Andover come from buildings,’’ Nguyen said.
Finegold said there was a need for more subsidies for green technology like electric cars and solar and tax credits, so that regular people can afford these technologies.
Friday also included a panel from municipal officials and a panel on building innovations with representatives from Raytheon, Phillips Academy and Minco Development.
The first day concluded with the announcing of the youth art contest winners. Youth from around the Merrimack Valley won for their work portraying the climate crisis through murals, a poem and even a song.
Saturday’s events included two workshops centered around climate resilience, carbon mitigation and social justice.