ANDOVER — After more than two years of being closed the Andover Inn will be reopening on Nov. 14, according to a press release from Phillips Academy.
Andover Inn is located on 4 Chapel Ave., on the Phillips Academy Campus across from the Addison Gallery of American Art. Amenities at the inn will include 30 guest rooms, a complimentary continental breakfast and a bar and lounge.
“We are eager to welcome the local community and travelers back to the Andover Inn,” said Tracy Sweet, academy spokesperson. “For decades, the inn has been an integral part of the town and a regional landmark, with great proximity to Boston, the seacoast, arts and cultural activities, and so much more that New England has to offer.”
The inn’s restaurant — Samuel’s — will be open by Nov. 14 with a limited menu. By Sept. 1, 2023, the restaurant will be fully operational offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering meetings and social events.
The inn will also be undergoing renovation but will remain open, regardless of the work. The work will include remodeling of the lobby and the guest rooms, and is expected to be finished up by early 2023. Although Sweet said any construction is subject to delays
Once fully staffed the inn will employ 40 people said Sweet.
The Andover Inn was built in 1930 as a dormitory and is a member of the National Register of Historic Inns.