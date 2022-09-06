Andover and Lawrence have received a grant totaling $271,705 for the Shawsheen River Nature-Based Flood Resilience program.
The program’s goals said Joyce Losick-Yang, Andover’s sustainability coordinator, is to prepare the Shawsheen River for the effects of climate change, which in this case means flooding.
The grant is part of $32.8 million in grants made to municipalities through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program. The program began in 2017 and helps towns and cities “identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change,” according to the press release from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
In Andover, the climate hazard was determined to be flooding, Losick-Yang said. The strategy to combat flooding is to develop parcels of land around the river to be more naturally resilient, continued Losick-Yang. Losick-Yang outlined their two current strategies to do this, with the first being to change the entire shape and nature of the river.
“Some of the floods come from very fast water, so if you make a river really straight it will tend to make flooding worse because it doesn’t have time to absorb all that water because it is flowing really fast,” Losick-Yang said.
To solve this, Losick-Yang said you make the river more winding in order to slow the river down which allows more water to be absorbed. The other part is using vegetation. You want to have vegetation that is really good at preventing both erosion and absorbing a lot of water, she said.
Losick-Yang said they are currently studying both which parcels of land would give them the most benefit and how the land would act in a flood.
While she said the majority of the grant will go to the studies, the results of which will also be shared with the city of Lawrence, funds will also be used to work on community outreach. This community outreach will be done with the help of students, including those from the Greater Lawrence Technical school and Abbott Lawrence Academy.
While Losick-Yang said it can sometimes be hard to understand how climate change impacts something like flooding, what is clear is the effect of climate change on extreme weather.
“It is throwing things that were previously teetering on the edge of balance into more extreme swings,” Losick-Yang said.
Climate resiliency is the other half of her job as Andover sustainability coordinator, said Losick-Yang.
“Yes we need to stop emitting carbon the way that we historically have done and we need to do things like install more solar and make our buildings much more energy efficient and all those things make sense and slow down the carbon that is being released into the atmosphere, but that doesn’t change how much carbon already is there and the impacts from that,” she said.
In total the MVP program has invested $100 million in 341 municipalities said Gov. Charlie Baker in a press release.
“With this latest round of MVP funding, we are making the single largest investment in the program by directing nearly $33 million towards critical climate resilience projects throughout Massachusetts,” Baker said.