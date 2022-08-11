It’s been 10 years since Andover developed a master plan that included goals like rezoning and selling the Town Yard, and offering more care for the most senior members of the community.
Now, town officials are focusing on a new plan that looks ahead to future needs. A detailed website recently launched at masterplan.andoverma.gov.
Assistant Planning Director Lisa Schwarz stresses the importance of keeping the master plan document relevant.
“After 10 years, some of the goals and objectives that you had maybe in the past either have been accomplished or aren’t necessarily the same goals and objectives that you might have at any given moment,” she said.
Schwarz gives the examples of electric vehicles and charging stations.
“Now, when you you redo a parking lot, you are adding in charging stations,” Schwarz said.
She noted, “The planning board has used the master plan as a reference to make sure that when they make decisions that they are still following the vision and goals and objectives that were put in place at the time.”
The process of developing the plan has involved a 13 member steering committee and 19 different focus groups with up to 10 people in each group.
“We wanted to really hit a diverse cross section of Andover,” Schwarz said.
Every group was asked the same four questions: Why Andover? What is one thing that Andover is currently doing well? What is one thing that Andover is currently not doing well? Can you describe what the perfect day in Andover would look like in 10 years?
A community survey was also distributed, according to Schwarz, and about 700 responses were returned.
Schwarz describes a trend of residents seeking more activities, events and bike trails.
In terms of what the master plan will actually look like, Schwarz said it can include both vague and specific goals, like acquiring a certain piece of land or more broadly acquiring open spaces.
A public meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28 and 7 p.m. at the Robb Senior Center to collect more input.