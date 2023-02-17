Andover residents will be voting on a contract with a solar company at Town Meeting this year.
The two contracts will provide solar power to Bancroft Elementary and the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool, with the panels themselves being installed on the school's roofs.
The project is broken into four articles that were recommended for approval by the Select Board during their Feb. 13 meeting. Two articles authorize the town to buy the power and two articles lease the rooftop space where the panels will be installed.
The power generated from the panels will offset energy use at Bancroft Elementary by 51%, and power at West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool by 25%, according to the city.
However these numbers are averages.
"In the summer when solar energy production is at the peak and when schools are generally not in session, the renewable power supplied will be higher than those annual averages," said Joyce Losick-Yang, Andover's director of sustainability in an email.
Over twenty years the program would save $1.2 million and avoid 6,900 tons of carbon pollution she said.
At the meeting, Losick-Yang said the contract wouldn't have any impact on the taxpayer and would actually decrease the burden as it could offset operational costs at the schools.
It would also be another step towards state sustainability goals she said.
“That would help the town move towards that net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which is a state law,” Losick-Yang said.
She added that the panels, which would be mounted on the buildings, would increase the durability of the roofs.
There are a few risks, however.
“When we enter into a long term power purchase agreement there is always the risk of potentially our negotiated price being higher than the current electricity rate,” she said.
Losick-Yang said the price the town will pay for the solar energy will be fixed across the 20 year contract.
In September 2022 Andover received $500,000 grant for a solar panel installation on the rooftop of Sanborn Elementary school from the Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund.