During their meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, the Select Board voted to accept two more of the Town Governance Study recommendations.
The study was initiated to find ways to improve Andover’s government. The board has been voting on the recommendations that they have the power to implement. Other recommendations will be decided during town meetings.
The first recommendation was to prohibit events on town or school properties during Town Meeting. Some board members raised concerns about causing scheduling conflicts with school events like plays, however the motion was passed by the board.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan added that with the appropriate amount of planning, conflicts could be avoided, although Special Town Meetings would be trickier to plan around.
The board also accepted another recommendation that would share civics information with residents in their excise tax bills.
Two additional recommendations were discussed but were tabled for later meetings.
A few other updates were also given at the meeting.
Deputy Town Manager Mike Lindstrom reported that the town’s Complete Streets application has been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Complete Streets is a state program that encourages municipalities to look at all forms of transportation, not just cars, when designing infrastructure. The goal of the program is to “promote more livable and equitable communities.”
Lindstrom said this makes the town eligible for between $40,000 and $60,000 of technical assistance and grant funding.
Town Counsel Tom Urbelis gave an update on the money the town will be receiving as part of a settlement with Johnson & Johnson. The settlement comes after a lawsuit launched against the company for its role in the opioid epidemic. Urbelis said the town has already received $106,000 to be used to fight opioid addiction, and also will be receiving around $50,000 every year for the next three years for a total of more than $250,000.
Urbelis said the town is currently looking at the best way to use the funds for their intended purpose.