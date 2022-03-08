A local business and local government officials are stepping up to help Ukraine any way they can since Russia invaded the country.
Recently the boutique Helen Thomas began donating all proceeds from the sale of sunflower necklaces to a charity to help children and at Thursday night’s Select Board meeting the members approved a proclamation of support.
“We’ve had such a great response because so many people want to help in some small way,” said Tali McCabe, a friend of the Helen Thomas owner who has been overseeing the shop recently.
The idea came because the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. The sunflower’s significance became widely known after a viral video of a Ukrainian woman offered sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier so something beautiful could bloom from his presence in her country.
Shortly after the video began circulating, the store posted to its Facebook that proceeds from the LOLA sunflower pendants would be going to the UNICEF Protect Children in Ukraine Fundraiser.
“The vibrant and beautiful sunflower pendant represents resistance and hope,” read the Facebook post.
The Select Board voted on a proclamation in solidarity with the Ukrainian people while condemning Russia’s invasion at its March 3, meeting, to raise awareness and encourage residents to do the same.
“Whereas, we the Select Board of the town of Andover, Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim that Andover stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” member Alex Vispoli read, the board voting for it unanimously.
