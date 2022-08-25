The Andover Police Department is expected to return to normal staffing levels by May 2023.
The department has been understaffed for “most of the last two years,” according to Lt. Eddie Guy. Officers during that time have been forced to work overtime and take extra shifts, sometimes decreasing the number of officers out in the community.
However, three officers are undergoing training with the department, Guy was pleased to report, and four are heading to the police academy.
“Our officers are being forced to work extra shifts because of the low manning,” Guy said. “We feel it especially during the summer because people need to have vacations, they have time to use and they should be able to use that time and go on vacation and take time off to relax.”
Guy said the issue has meant some shifts with only four or five officers on patrol, compared to six or seven officers needed.
“If you get an accident you end up tying up two officers,” Guy said.
He said this can sometimes even necessitate the use of mutual aid from other towns to fill in the gaps.
Extra shifts come with wear and tear, both physically and mentally.
“We have officers who are working double shifts multiple times a week, and that can become very tiresome and stressful,” Guy said. “We want officers to be vigilant and alert when they are going on calls.”
Guy added that current understaffing is partially due to two officers being out from injuries.
The four officers heading to the academy will complete their training by February 2023 and then go on to three months of field training.
“Having more officers on the road and being visible and being available to answer calls without question benefits the community immensely,” he said. “You have less tired officers and they are going to be more visible, be able to conduct traffic enforcement, answer calls.”
The Andover Police Department has 54 sworn officers and about 20 professional staff.