Lifting Spirits Miniature Horse Therapy raised $26,000 at its inaugural “Minis and Martinis” fundraiser.
“I’m thrilled with the turnout for our first annual Minis and Martinis fundraiser,” said Toni Hadad, founder of Lifting Spirits. “The outstanding list of sponsors and more than 120 guests have made it possible for us to increase our therapy visits by more than 30 for next season.”
The money raised will pay for more therapy visits, expanded programs and the medical care for horses who have various complications due to their dwarfism. The programs include an anti-bullying campaign called ‘Say WHOA to Bullying,’ which teaches children not to make fun of people, using miniature horses as an example.
“It will also allow us to grow our program offerings, continue providing top notch vet care for the dwarf minis, and to look to expand our rescue herd,” she said. “We can’t wait to start planning for next year’s event!”
Hadad also wants to thank her major sponsors Andover Animal Hospital, Lillian Montalto, Enterprise Bank, Andover Classic Wine and Black Diamond Networks.
