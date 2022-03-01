Masks are no longer required in most town buildings after the Select Board removed its mandate Monday night in a 3-1 decision.
Town buildings — aside from the Cormier Youth Center — were allowing all visitors to remove masks as of Tuesday, and the youth center will no longer require masks as of Friday after school, per the board's decision.
Board members Chris Huntress, Alex Vispoli and Annie Gilbert voted in favor of the new regulations. Dick Howe voted against the new rules, instead wanting to wait to remove all mandates Friday, which would be in line with the School Committee. Laura Gregory was not at the meeting.
The youth center mandate staying in place to align with the school mandate was a compromise to secure a "yes" vote from Gilbert. The board was originally deadlocked 2-2 with all buildings having the mandate removed immediately.
The town mandate was reimposed in September when COVID-19 case numbers began to increase. They eventually spiked in January with 476 cases in town the week of January 6, but have since come down to 26 last week, said Amy Ewing, the assistant director of health.
Also, 80% of the town is vaccinated and it's in the "low risk" category for transmission from the CDC, Ewing said.
Lifting the mandate also gives department heads like Jane Burns, director of Elder Services, hope that more people will return to programs. Huntress had spoken to Burns and other staff, and he said they did see declines in the use of services with the mask mandates.
Now, the School Committee is expected to remove its mandate for all school buildings at its Thursday meeting, which will be implemented Friday after 5 p.m., just in time for a school dance this weekend.
