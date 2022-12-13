In the span of six hours on Sunday Dec. 11, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., Andover had 13 weather-related car crashes.
The wrecks didn’t cause any serious injuries and took place throughout Andover said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
Guy said that first snow of the season usually results in a few crashes, but that this year there where an unusual number of wrecks in a short period of time. He said the incidents mainly occurred in hilly areas of town, when drivers were attempting to stop and instead ended up sliding.
The Department of Works started sanding the roads at 6 p.m. Guy said. He said that the weather was worse than expected and because of that the DPW did not start working earlier.
He added that drivers were “caught be surprise” by the sudden snowy conditions, and may have been driving the same as they would in normal weather. Guy advised people to slow down in snow.
Crashes occurred on a number of roads including, River Road, Ballardvale Road, Andover Street and Shawsheen Road.
Two police cruisers were also damaged that night.