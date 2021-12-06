The Andover High School Robotics Club has held its second scrimmage of the season with three teams competing against students from Natick, Kingston, Brookline, Sudbury and Westford.
The Andover teams will use multiple scrimmages to gear up for the qualifying matches that start in January. The school is set to host the first of two qualifying matches students need to progress to make it to the state robotics competition.
The state finals will be held in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.