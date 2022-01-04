Just before winter break, Andover’s Director of Nursing Rita Casper announced the School District’s nurses would be changing contact tracing protocols, reducing the number of phone calls to parents, and instead emailing most close contacts.
Parents of unvaccinated students who are within three feet of a COVID-positive student will still receive phone calls, according to the letter.
This comes as COVID-19 cases are surging in the district and across the state. Last year there were 64 positive cases between September and December at the elementary schools, but it’s more than doubled to 143 cases, said Superintendent Magda Parvey.
“This year nurses are even busier,” she said, explaining that because schools are operating at full capacity and the nurses are once again conducting the routine screenings for students.
Notifying more parents via email will help cut down on the nurses’ workload, Parvey said. It also helps nurses get back into their schedules, by not working weekends and school vacations.
“Effective immediately, our nurses will no longer be available to perform contact tracing on weekends or during school vacation. Contact tracing will resume on Mondays or the next school day,” Casper wrote to parents.
Parvey and Casper are also pleading with parents to keep their children home if they have any symptoms.
“We cannot stress enough the need for parents to keep sick children home, this issue has been overwhelming to manage across the district,” Parvey said.
She explained that in early December six Andover High School students were all sent home after exhibiting symptoms in school for about a week each. That created a large undertaking for nurses to contact trace properly, she said.
“Covid looks like your common cold, so if you student has symptoms it’s better to air on the side of caution and keep your students home,” she said.
The district is hoping more students get vaccinated, because that will help decrease the likelihood of transmission. Vaccinated students are also more easily able to stay in school and do not either have to quarantine or test.
So far this year the district has administered over 1,400 rapid tests to keep unvaccinated students and staff in school after being exposed, Parvey said.
