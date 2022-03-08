With COVID-19 numbers plummeting over the past few weeks, Andover students, teachers and staff now have the option to not wear masks at school.
March 3 the School Committee voted unanimously on a new policy that places the choice to require masks in schools in Superintendent Magda Parvey’s hands. Parvey, in consultation with town health officials, decided to remove the mask mandate at 5 p.m. Friday.
Giving the choice to the superintendent, who is required to consult with health officials, allows schools to be more flexible as COVID-19 becomes endemic and people live with the virus, school committee members said.
Committee member Shannon Scully likened the new policy to the transition from totally remote school to hybrid where sometimes school was moved back to totally remote if there was an outbreak.
A few parents questioned the addition the policy, which states, “The School Committee recognizes that because of their individual circumstances (e.g., they are immunocompromised or live with vulnerable individuals or individuals who cannot be vaccinated), a teacher may prefer students continue to wear masks in their classroom. The School Committee fully supports such requests and encourages the school community to voluntarily honor such requests.”
Rachel Baime, mother to two elementary schoolers, pushed back asking the request be made to parents because, “it’s a big thing to drop on kids,” she said.
The School Committee agreed that at different school levels there might be different ways the requests are made, which would be left to Parvey and the principals to implement. Parents can also go to principals, the members encouraged.
“It’s a committee decision to leave it open enough to protect staff and give families room for decisions… there’s a lot that’s going to have to be worked out,” said member Tracey Spruce.
High School senior Jeffrey Conners also asked the committee that schools provide better KN94 or other respirator masks, which are proven to be more effective, to better protect students and staff who are vulnerable.
“By us having a choice to mask we might be affecting those community members who might not be us,” he said, adding better masks would make it easier on people.
Director of Nursing Rita Casper said she would look into obtaining those masks, but said surgical masks are provided at every school.
