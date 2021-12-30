The migration to North America began long before the arrival of the intrepid European explorers we discovered in our history lessons.
It is widely held by historians that the Native people of the Americas came from Asia, through the Bering land bridge and down from Alaska. Archeologists, however, disagree, citing that these nomadic tribes more likely migrated along a more coastal route.
It wasn’t until 1559, when the Spanish settled in Pensacola, Florida that Europeans first arrived on North American shores. Just five years later France, in an effort to expand their own empire and compete for the riches of this new world, founded Fort Caroline in present day Jacksonville, Florida.
It was the arrival of British colonists in the early 1600s that marked the dawning of a new era in North America. Settlers came here for many reasons. Some wanted to make money, others wished to establish trade with their home country, while still others wanted freedom from religious persecution. In the early 1600s Britain, too, was eager to expand its empire and began establishing 13 colonies in America.
Vastly different cultures now encountered one another for the first time. In the midst of these colliding worlds came Andover’s founding in 1646.
The first permanent settlers in Andover faced the daunting task of planting their flag on foreign soil. The reality of clearing virgin timber, building homesteads, and planting crops was harsh and never-ending. Finding common ground with the indigenous people was vital to Andover’s survival.
Andover’s 375-year history as a community has been shaped in no small way through the blending of many cultures. Early on, it was the churches and meeting houses where the community gathered and grew by the experience. Over these years many have stood up, people and institutions alike, for what is right, pulling our community together and contributing to the common good.
Reverend Francis Dane was the highly respected minister in Andover. Although decidedly against witchcraft, he and his family members stood accused of sorcery during the hysteria of 1692. The Reverend Dane was never charged and became the driving force behind ending the witch trials.
Phillips Academy was founded in 1778. Its cultural impact Andover has been enormous. Attracting students from all corners of the world, it ranks among our nation’s top private schools. The accelerated curriculum has produced world figures in public service, science, technology and the arts. Making our world a better place to live remains its guiding light.
John Smith, co-founder of the Smith & Dove flax mills, was an active abolitionist. When local churches drug their feet deliberating a stand against slavery, Smith, along with other town notables, organized Andover’s Free Church in 1846.
Allen Hinton was born into slavery in North Carolina and moved to Andover in 1864. Allen started a popcorn snack route and selling ice cream to Phillips Academy students, later adding stops in Lawrence and North Reading. By 1900, the family was selling hundreds of gallons of ice cream from their wagon and home. In 1920 the Townsman asserted that Hinton was, “one of the most familiar figures in Andover for many years and won the unfailing respect and admiration of all those whom he came into contact.”
In post-World War II America, a movement to sweep aside its “old” look called Urban Renewal was all the rage. Phil Dantos, then owner of the Andover Spa recalled that, “It had taken 300-years to develop the character of town and now they want…concrete buildings and parking lots.” Andover rose up and the “renewal” was shot down.
As we celebrate the anniversary of Andover’s 375th New Year’s Eve our diversity and sense of community spirit thrives. It continues to define us as a community today and undoubtedly will in the years ahead.
