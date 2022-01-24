Andover lays claim to a number of women artists. One of the interesting things about three of them — Frances Dalton, Beverly Darling, and Dorothy Piercy – was how they managed to couple their creative lives with both traditional and non-traditional roles for women at that time.
Frances Dalton was not only academically accomplished and well-travelled, she was also a working woman.
After graduating from Punchard High School in 1922, Frances earned her Fine Arts degree from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She earned a scholarship to Paris and honed her artistic skills in Europe and, later, New York City.
Frances’ roots were deep in Andover, though, and it was here that she touched the lives of many, painting or sketching people in town. One of her studios was on Chestnut Street, the street of the Dalton family home, and that street became the subject of early pen and ink sketches.
Frances painted many local scenes, using oils and watercolors for Pomp’s Pond and pastel sketches for “Stowe School” just before it was razed following a fire in 1981. Frances also taught art at Andover High School for 25 years. She won numerous awards and her works were exhibited at the Whistler Museum in Lowell in 1946, the Addison Gallery, and many other venues. She and her lifetime of work were honored at the Town Hall Rededication in 1989.
Beverly Darling hailed from Brookline originally and studied sculpture and painting as a young woman. She was living in Andover in 1951, and the mother of four children, when her husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Suddenly knowing she had to support the family on her own, she earned her real estate license, bought an old Victorian home on Chestnut Street (now the site of the Townsman Building) and started her real estate business, Darling Associates.
In addition to running her business, raising her family, and taking care of her husband, she continued to paint, sculpt, and became involved in many civic groups. Through the years she made sculptures of well-known local people and was commissioned by more than 70 families to make busts of children. Beverly died in 2007.
Dorothy Piercy first burst onto the pages of the Townsman in 1957 because of her astounding mural of downtown Andover, depicting buildings, shops and townspeople as they were then. Dorothy did not have any previous art training, but she loved to paint. She also had five children.
At the time, Tom Korovos the new owner of Ford’s Coffee shop, knew from an employee that Dorothy like to paint, and he asked her if she would be interested in painting something for display in the shop. He offered to pay for the paint. Coles Hardware donated a 15-foot canvas.
When her five small children were playing in the backyard, Dorothy pinned up the canvas in her kitchen to sketch. She spent two months outlining the mural while keeping an eye on her children from the kitchen window. Later, the more arduous task of painting the mural took place when the children were in bed – and her husband at work – during the hours of 10 in the evening and two in the morning.
The mural was then hung in Ford’s coffee shop where generations have sipped coffee beneath it. This mural and a second updated one Dorothy created in 1997 to commemorate the towns’ 350th anniversary, are displayed in the Town Offices. Dorothy died in 2008.
That these women fit so much into their busy lives while creating works of art still seen and enjoyed today by many is a tribute to them both for the times they lived in and for the joy they created.
