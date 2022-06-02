At the terminus of Carmel Road sits Carmel Woods. Tucked away, on high ground, the woods look down on civilization has they have for millenniums. The images of civilization have surely changed. Yesteryear’s forests and terrain have made way for the shopping centers, gas stations and fast-food restaurants of today.
How Carmel Woods has dealt with the hunger of area developers as local population and infrastructure has grown over the last 375-years is the very the heart of its story.
The woods mirror much of what archeologists agree happened shape the topography of our area. Andover is situated along the 78-square mile Shawsheen River Watershed which includes approximately sixty-miles of rivers and streams encompassing all or part of twelve Massachusetts’ communities.
Long before the arrival of colonists in North America native peoples lived on the lands later colonized — some historians say as far back as 12,000 years ago. Access to abundant water and prime hunting became common-ground for villages and gathering places. Carmel Woods not only provided sustenance, it was secluded and situated high ground. Carmel Woods, and forested areas like it, meant safe-shelter for native people.
Carmel Woods was deeded over to Andover when it officially split from North Andover. The woods, once two-thirds of a larger Town Forest, supplied wood to the surrounding community. The woods officially opened as a public in park in 1897.
Some twenty-years later, the town decided to move its almshouse from Argyle Street to Carmel Woods.
The history of almshouses dates back to medieval times in Europe when religious orders cared for the poor. The first almshouse was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1622, 155-years before our nation’s independence. By the 1920s, upwards of 200 almshouses dotted the Commonwealth. By the early 1930s, there were some 135,000 almshouses nationwide.
Charles C. Carpenter attended the Andover Theological Seminary and was the first missionary appointed to Labrador. Later serving as the first editor of the Andover Townsman, he was a founding member of the Andover Historical Society. Carpenter played an interesting part in Carmel Wood’s history, too. In 1910, honoring the seminary’s 100th anniversary, he had a 7- ton boulder moved to the seminary campus. Christened the “Missionary Stone,” it was set near Rabbit Pond, where it has stood for past 122-years.
Local architect Percy Gilbert was hired in 1922 to design a new almshouse where it served Andover’s less fortunate for over forty years. With the construction in the 1950s of veteran and elderly housing along Memorial Circle and Chestnut Court, the Almshouse became obsolete. In 1966 the Almshouse was converted to apartments which remain viable housing today.
Carmel Woods always held the allure of open space, a forest refuge mere minutes from downtown. The woods have been a favorite camping spot for local Boy Scouts and where they completed many conservation projects. “About 50 boy scouts of the seven local troops planter 1000 seedling pines in Carmel woods Friday,” the Andover Townsman noted in their September 25, 1952 edition.
Over the past century, Carmel Woods has been a site considered for a town cemetery, a high school, an elementary school and elderly housing. Its future was decided at Town Meeting in 1969 when Carmel Woods was deeded over to the Andover Conservation Commission by the town. It spared the woods from any future development.
Today, the Carmel Woods is a compact 20-acres sporting pine and hardwood trees, glacial rock formations and an open family picnic at the top of the hill. A carriage road cut in 1897 remains the primary trail coursing through the preserve.
A short walk from downtown Main Street, Carmel Woods remains the perfect escape!