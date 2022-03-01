They got the word out, so it wasn’t a failure.
A group of Andover High School students have been organizing since last summer to get the blue-spotted salamander recognized as Massachusetts’ state amphibian.
Despite it not being solidified into law quite yet, the students are this year’s recipients of the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions’ Youth Environmental Service Award.
It was “really disappointing” finding out their bill would not become a law, said Diya Ganesh, a student working on the legislation. “But getting that award helped with the confidence and motivation to keep going.”
Ganesh is part of the seven-member Andover Animal Advocates Destination Imagination team, which has been working to educate people about endangered species through their work. The team is one of 24 working with Andover’s Challenge Me Inc. for Destination Imagination, a nation-wide educational nonprofit that hosts problem-solving competitions.
For the past few years the Animal Advocates have worked to identify all of the endangered species in Andover and then they spread the word about the 29 species.
The next part of their project was to enshrine one of those animals — the blue-spotted salamander — as the state’s amphibian to help educate more people about the endangered species that possibly lives in their own backyards.
The team worked with the Andover Conservation Commission to learn about the local wildlife, explained Sriniketh Velapagudi, a student on the team. While promoting the bill they also reached out to many similar conservation and student environmentalist organizations, he said. Now, the recognition from the state-wide association will help put them in touch with all 351 commissions across the state to help get the word out, he said.
“We’ve been working on this for two years, so to finally get the recognition is nice,” Velapagudi said.
The bill also got off to a late start in the session, but they now know to file quickly working again with state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, Ganesh said.
The students’ passion and conviction is impression local and state leaders alike, which makes this award that much more special.
“I am proud of the tremendous work of these inspiring young advocates. They’re truly passionate about protecting our environment and have been outstanding partners on our state amphibian bill,” Nguyen said. “It is exciting to see their efforts recognized, and I look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the next legislative session.”
