It’s been a welcoming atmosphere for Albert Pless, Andover’s new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), around town since he started on the job in mid-January.
Pless was hired after a months-long search process. His goals are twofold: Help the town hire and retain a diverse workforce, and help the greater Andover community be more welcoming to people of different backgrounds.
“What do we mean when we say diversity? We mean everybody, we don’t just mean (people with) one characteristic,” said Pless’ boss, Jemma Lambert, director of community services.
That means helping the community be more inclusive to people of different races, socioeconomic status, immigration status, gender, sexualities and other areas.
Pless previously worked as an organizer in healthcare, working as a program coordinator for Cambridge Health Alliance. He worked primarily helping Black men access healthcare, he said.
He sees his new Andover role as a continuation of his 30-year career that has helped marginalized people in a variety of ways. Pless is excited this newly created role will challenge him and give him the ability to make more systemic changes, he said.
He was particularly encouraged to look into new roles after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in May 2020. Floyd’s death was followed by protests and calls for systemic change around the country, including in Andover.
Just after Floyd’s death and amid the calls for social justice reform, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan created Andover DIVERSE, which is part of Community Services. After, the town undertook a diversity audit, which garnered feedback from hundreds of residents.
The residents asked for more diversity across town, through leadership and cultural events, which would make the town more inclusive. Pless and Lambert are currently planning another summer cultural series, similar to the one the town held last year, Lambert said.
From that audit there’s now a committee and a variety of smaller working groups that will help Pless and other town officials garner more community feedback.
Pless sees carving his role as a listener and community resource.
“We need to get to a place that reminds us there was already work being done and we have to do this work together to pull out the best in each other,” he said.
That means helping people find their voices and helping create a space for that broad chorus of voices to be heard, he said. and the best way to do that is to meet people where they are at, having individualized conversations on a personal level, he said.
“We need to be welcoming to everyone,” Pless said. “There are big changes that will take a lot of time, but it’s one conversation at a time.”
Pless plans for his approach to be data-driven and analytical when examining where to put resources, which was one of his greatest strengths as a candidate, Lambert said.
That’s why he’s meeting with people across town to understand the businesses, youth programs and community as a whole.
There are openings for a variety of volunteer positions through DIVERSE for residents who are interested in helping with this work. There’s also an online meet and greet with Pless at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Pless can be reached at albert.pless@andoverma.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.