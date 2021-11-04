ANDOVER — An Andover woman was hit by a car and went to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night, said Lt. Edward Guy, spokesperson for Andover police.
"While she did suffer some serious injuries, they were not life threatening," he said.
The woman was struck by a car driven by a 66-year-old woman from Haverhill around 6:45 p.m. on Elm Street in front of the Free Christian Church, Guy said.
It seems to have been an "unfortunate accident," with the Haverhill woman having stopped after hitting the woman and currently cooperating with police, Guy said.
Elm Street was closed for a few hours Wednesday night to conduct an accident reconstruction and police are still investigating, he said. The cause of the crash is still unknown, he said.
