An Andover woman who has been behind many of the town’s celebrations of Black leaders and culture recently received the Black and Latino Caucus’ Black Excellence on the Hill Award.
“During her many years of dedicated service to the residents of Andover, Denise has become an incredible role model within our community,” said Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence. “It is reassuring to know that we have someone like Denise working to support and uplift our neighbors in Andover through the good times and the bad.”
In February, Denise Wynn received the award from the state legislators that commemorates Black community leaders. The caucus’ award seeks to highlight the heritage and work of those belonging to the Black diaspora through its Black Excellence on the Hill celebration.
Wynn, who serves as Chair of Outreach, Publicity, and Communications at the Andover Baptist Church, as well as co-chair of the Missions Ministry, was nominated by state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, and Moran.
She was part of the group that first organized the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Andover Baptist Church 15 years ago. She’s continued organizing events including gospel concerts and most recently the town’s Juneteenth celebration.
“All of us in Andover are fortunate to have Denise make these events happen for us,” Nguyen said. “She has a wonderful vision of the big picture, as well as meticulous attention to detail. Most of all, she makes these celebrations both educational and fun. She makes Andover a more welcoming and inclusive place to be.”
She began planning the celebration that marked the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S. as an educational event that would “celebrate our culture, for us to feel proud about it and not have it hidden,” she said at the time.
“We don’t have a pretty history,” she said. “But instead of keeping it hidden, let’s own it, recognize it, heal through it and celebrate it.”
Musicians, poets and guest speakers from a variety of organizations across the town participated in the day’s events that was designed to help build constructive steps in the community towards understanding and appreciation of the African American contribution to our collective American history.
“The Juneteenth celebration was an opportunity for the community to get a glimpse into the lived experience of the African American diaspora in a way that was educational and fun to help us commemorate, and celebrate such a significant event, that has gone unrecognized and uncelebrated for far too long. My hope is it served as an awakening into our history, American history, and helps us remember the fragility of freedom,” she said. “I’m grateful to my ABC Church family, especially Pastor Myers, and the town of Andover for their commitment and dedication to help make this a reality. I dedicate this award in honor of my parents Ladee and Saul Perry.”
And Wynn is already planning a larger celebration for this year.